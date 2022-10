WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle.

The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday afternoon.

He then struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.