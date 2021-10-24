Motorcyclist in critical condition after NE Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was injured after he lost control of his bike and veered of the road, police say. Wichita Police responded to the injury crash on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North 127th Street East.

Paramedics and fire personnel found a man in his 50s who was critically injured and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses and people in the area to determine what led up to the crash. Investigators say weather may have been a factor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.