KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was killed early Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas, just west of the Missouri state line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

KHP reports the driver of a motorcycle was eastbound on I-70 when he lost control on the roadway and fell off the overpass.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Keith, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.