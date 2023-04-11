BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 6 p.m., a 41-year-old man from Wichita was riding a 2015 Kawasaki KLE650 northbound on SW Thunder Road at SW 110th Street when he failed to negotiate a right curve.

The KHP says he went off the road to the left, striking the ditch.

The man was taken to a Wichita hospital for the treatment of his suspected serious injuries.

The KHP says he was wearing a helmet.