Moundridge USD district-wide lock-in caused by nearby standoff comes to an end

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A district-wide lock-in at Moundridge schools has ended following the surrender of a man who allegedly armed and barricaded himself inside a residence close to schools.

A Harvey County Marshall says that Moundridge Sheriff’s went to serve a warrant to a man near the 200 block of East Cole street, a few blocks west of the Moundridge Middle School and High School.



The man locked himself inside the residence and refused to co-operate with law enforcement.

The suspect was believed to be armed and Moundridge Police, Sheriffs, and Harvey County SWAT were called into action.

Moundridge USD 423 was put on lock-in status district-wide at around 1 p.m. Wednesday as an extended safety measure.

USD 423 is currently in a Lock In status district-wide. There is a significant police presence a few blocks west of the… Posted by Moundridge USD 423 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Harvey County Marshall’s called SWAT which arrived in an wheeled armored personnel carrier called a BearCat, prompting the suspect to surrender to law enforcement shortly after.

The lock-in for the district was removed a little after before 2:30 p.m.. after the suspects surrender.

The lock in at USD 423 has been removed at this time. This may serve as your all clear notice. The Moundridge Police… Posted by Moundridge USD 423 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Moundridge USD posted to social media that the local police department informed the school district that the situation had been resolved. Students were expected to be dismissed from school at a normal time.

Little is known about the suspect at this time or what charges he may face following the incident.

KSN News crews will bring you more on this story as information develops.