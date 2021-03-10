Much needed relief: Impact of the new stimulus bill on aviation industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the past year, the aviation industry has been fighting constant layoffs and furloughs.

When asked about the impact the stimulus bill will have on the aviation employees in Wichita, IAMAW District Rep. Shaun Junkins explained, “The stress right now is very high and they’re needing some assistance and this is actually going to be really big for them.”

“It’s been kind of what you call a medically induced coma — the demand dropped has been worse than pretty much anything we’ve seen in the history of aviation,” said aviation analyst Robert Aboulafia.

Now, aviation workers in Wichita and across the USA might not have to deal with the loss of more jobs. According to the third stimulus bill, aviation workers at-risk for being laid off or placed on furlough would get half their salary paid by the federal government from stimulus money.

“If they have to fire people or furlough them, they’re not going to be in good shape to meet demand when it returns,” Aboulafia added. “So these sort of aid packages are designed to bridge that gap.”

Will there be a need to help the industry again in a few months? Aboulafia isn’t sure that’s the case.

“I’m actually kind of optimistic,” he explained. “You know, the big question is, ‘When do we get back to that 2019 air travel peak?’ — at this point, I’m optimistic I think it happens in late 2022 with some really strong growth numbers.”