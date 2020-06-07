Multiple area fire departments work to recover body from river

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby and Mulvane Fire Departments are assisting Sumner County first responders to recover a body from an area river.

Sunday afternoon a body was discovered to be submerged in the Ninescah River near West 130th Avenue North and North West Road.

KSN news crews are at the scene and will offer more information as details develop.

