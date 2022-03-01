WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billows of smoke rose over the city of Wichita Tuesday afternoon as multiple homes and garages caught fire. The fires have now been brought under control.

The homes are located near N Meridian Ave & W 1st St N. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Investigators are on the scene interviewing witnesses and homeowners to determine a cause. There were no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters.

According to Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz, a total of three structures were damaged. Two single-family homes and a detached garage were affected. Ocadiz said he believes that one of the homes and the garage are likely total losses, while the second home has some exterior damage.

Ocadiz said that one person was home at the time of the fire, but it is unknown which house he was in.

According to a Twitter post made by the Wichita Fire Department, this was a two-alarm fire. Ocadiz said that fire crews will stay on the scene for a while to assess any hot spots to make sure the fire does not rekindle.

KSN News will update this story as more information comes available.