Multiple injuries in marina boat explosion

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KSNW) – A Missouri Fire Department responded to a boat explosion at King’s River Marina, near Shell Knob, Saturday afternoon.

Fire Chief, Rusty Rickard of Central Crossing Fire Department, says that the call came in after 1 p.m.

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but it has been confirmed that several were injured.

Witness and first responders say boaters fueled their boat at King’s River Marina, completed fueling, but had trouble getting the boat started.

“The boat was cranking, but not starting, which is when the boat exploded,” according to Chief Rickard.

Reports from KY3 says five people were hurt. One person was transported by helicopter, two were taken by ambulance, and one refused medical care. One staff member on the dock also sustained minor injuries.

The boat is estimated to be about 23 to 25 feet long, and had a small sleeping cabin in the front.

Central Crossing sent their fire boat out immediately to respond to the call. The department fought the fire from land and water.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, thanks to quick thinking of marina staff members who worked quickly to get fire extinguishers and shut off fuel at the dock.

No names have been released at this time. The extent of the injuries for those involved is currently unknown.

This is a developing situation, and we will update with more information as it becomes available.