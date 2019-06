WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people have been reported injured in a hit and run accident in southwest Wichita.

The accident occurred this afternoon near the corner of Douglas street and Walker street.

Police say a white Honda ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle and then fled the scene.

Of those injured, a woman and a baby were the only ones taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Wichita Police Department say they are looking for an older white Honda with front end damage.