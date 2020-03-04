Multiple search warrants issued in Barton, Stafford, and Pawnee counties for possible meth distribution

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office and the Great Bend Police Department, along with support from various Kansas entities, executed search warrants throughout Barton, Stafford, and Pawnee counties Wednesday based on cultivated information they gathered from various sources revealing a network used to distribute methamphetamine.

One of the sources was an inmate in the Barton County Jail who was orchestrating drug deals on a recorded line. Sheriff’s office detectives were aware of the situation and were monitoring the phone calls. During the execution of the search warrants, officers found evidence of drug distribution and money laundering. A large amount of U.S. currency, methamphetamine, drug processing materials and firearms were seized. At one location, three preschool age children were taken into protective custody and released to the Juvenile Justice Authority.

Search warrants were executed at seven locations, including 260 N. Washington Ave., Great Bend; 421 Dogwood Great Bend; 608 Windmill Ln. rural Great Bend; 611 Windmill Ln. rural Great Bend; 5210 10th St., Apt. 1, Great Bend; 1393 N. US 281 Highway rural St. John; and 1190 100th Ave. rural Larned.

Six persons were arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail.

Amy Zapata age 31 of Great Bend was arrested and booked for money laundering, distribution of methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment, possession of paraphernalia as well as a Rice County District Court warrant. She’s being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

John Paul Zapata age 33 of Great Bend was arrested and booked for money laundering, distribution of methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on the $20,000 bond.

Zach Thompson age 25 of Hoisington was arrested and booked for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm as well as interference with law enforcement officer. Thompson is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Linda Fernandez age 37 of rural St. John was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Pawnee County and transported back to the Barton County jail. She’s being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Alicia Dannebohm age 42 of Great Bend was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Marcus Snow age 42 of Hoisington was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Snow was released on a $10,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for one further individual wanted for questioning. Mitch Selle age 40 of rural Great Bend. If you have information as to Selle’s whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers, 911 or the Barton County Sheriff’s Office

Agencies involved in the operation were the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Juvenile Justice Authority, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office detectives will be reviewing the information obtained from these warrants for further investigations.