WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area show traffic backed up from eastbound Kansas Highway 96. Authorities ask that you avoid traveling the area.

A crash involving multiple vehicles happened at 143rd Street East and Kellogg on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Sue Clay)

