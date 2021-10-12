Multiple victims injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday night in west Wichita.

A call came in shortly after 7 p.m. reporting shots fired at a house in the 2800 block of W Maple.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found a man with gunshot wounds inside the house. They found another man with gunshot wounds in an alley behind the house.

Both were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Other people were in the house. They were not injured.

Wichita police are working to process the scene and talk to neighbors to see if they can provide any further information.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

