JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A woman who has been accused of kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman with the intention of passing the baby off as her own in Missouri appeared in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Mugshot of Amber Waterman. Amber and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42 are held in the McDonald County jail, accused in the kidnapping and death of Ashley Bush, 33. (Courtesy: McDonald County Sheriff’s Office)

Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court for a preliminary and detention hearing.

The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence, based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Amber in federal lockup until her trial. Her attorneys have until Nov. 21 to respond to the motion.

Ashley Bush, 33, died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a county prosecutor. (Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

She remains in federal custody.

The pregnant woman, 33-year-old Ashley Bush, was discovered in a McDonald County, Missouri home with preliminary evidence suggesting that she died from a gunshot wound.

The body of her unborn daughter was found in the same county but in another location.

Authorities arrested Amber along with her husband, Jamie Waterman.

Jamie, 42, is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday, Nov. 10.