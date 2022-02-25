(Courtesy: Museum of World Treasures)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dr. Jon Kardatzke, co-founder of the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, died at the age of 85 on Friday morning.

Kardatzke helped to found the museum, formerly known as the Museum of Ancient Treasures, in 2001. He also co-founded West Wichita Family Physicians and practiced medicine for over 35 years.

The Museum of World Treasures will be offering free admission for those wishing to visit and pay their respects on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7.

An open house will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, for those who wish to share memories.

The museum will also b displaying a temporary “Memory Wall” exhibit with printed photos and memories of Dr. Kardatzke. If you have a photo memory, you can bring it to the museum.