Music Theatre Wichita is back at Century II! 7 productions lined up for this season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music Theatre Wichita is back at Century II this week. The 50th season of Broadway-style musicals kicks off on Wednesday.

Wayne Bryan, Producing Director with Music Theatre Wichita said the time away from the stage because of the pandemic was challenging.

“You know this has really been a life-changing 18 months for everybody I know and that certainly includes the arts,” Bryan said. “It was devastating not to be able to do any live performances, our team pivoted to creating a lot of digital work.”

There are seven Music Theatre Wichita productions planned for this season.

