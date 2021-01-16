Music Theatre Wichita returning for 50th season with new venue and protocols

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Music Theatre Wichita is returning to the stage announcing their 50th Anniversary Season.

The season will go longer than usual starting in April and running through November. As opposed to their usual, June to August run.

“Now we’ve slated the season so as it goes along, we’re hopeful that those restrictions will lift and lift and lift. So by fall, we’ll be close to doing what we normally do,” said Wayne Bryan, Directing Producer of MTW.

The last fifty years, MTW has only performed in the Concert Hall at Century II.

For safety reasons, MTW is switching the venue to an outdoor option. Creating a deal to use The Capitol Federal Amphitheatre in Andover Central Park.

“It has big video screens and ample stage space, and the lawn can accommodate up to 8000 people but we’ll only be seating 2,000 people a night, the same as our concert hall seating,” Bryan said.

“When I heard that this facility was available and it would be suitable for us I was very excited,” said Thomas Douglas, Music Director and Conductor for MTW.

MTW will be hosting seven different shows instead of five.

“We have been flooded by people who are patrons, just saying how much they can’t wait to hear your music live again and share the experience with their friends,” Bryan said.

Cast and crew excited to perform again but that’s not without limits.

“We can’t pack a lot of people into the shops to work and so we have to do shows that will rely on less expansive scenery and costumes. Not a lot of dance numbers,” Bryan explained.

“It’s a new rethinking of how we’re going to present theater to the community. So, it’s very exciting and I think that it allows us to engage in ways that we haven’t before,” Douglas said.

Before hitting the stage crew will go through COVID-19 tests, hotel quarantines, and Zoom rehearsals.

Entering his 21st season with MTW, Douglas says it’s well worth it to avoid the final curtain call.

“My heart is in Wichita and my heart is in music theatre,” Douglas said.

MTW season pass holders will receive tickets for all seven shows. Bryan says individual tickets will go on sale closer to the show dates.

