Must See: 11 foot gator breaks into Florida home

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:51 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater. 

The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator. 

The homeowner tells WFLA-TV the gator broke four good bottles of wine. Thankfully that was the extent of the damage, and the gator was removed safely. 

