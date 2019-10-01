Naftzger Park redesign & Spaghetti Works District to add to downtown quality of life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Downtown Wichita is transforming.

From new businesses, apartments and green space, a portion of the ICT is seeing a lot of changes.

The old Spaghetti Works was vacant for 12 years.

Now not only is that updated as apartments, several businesses are going in right next to neighboring Naftzer Park as the city works on giving the green space a new look.

“It was concerning because there was lots of vegetation and trees and fences and people couldn’t see through it,” said Brad Saville, CEO of Landmark Commercial Real Estate.

Naftzger Park and the area surrounding it is getting a major facelift.

The park is expected to have a whole new look by the end of the year.

“One is a dog park or a pet park. There’ll be a stage area,” said Scot Rigby, assistant city manager.

Those are just a few of the things you can expect when the redesign is complete.

The city hopes to have events at the park, and also activities like yoga.

And right next to the park is the Spaghetti Works development that includes

41 apartments that opened up in March.

There is also commercial space directly across from the units.

“We have a great hair salon coming in with Eric Fisher,” said Saville. “We’ve got some fantastic restaurants and we’re working on a wine bar that people are excited about.”

A law office also opened up on the property last week.

The project adds to all the recent development along Douglas Avenue.

“The downtown area about 4 years ago wasn’t really as active,” said Cody Lynch, who lives near the development. “And now that you’ve got like the pop up park you’ve got that new riverwalk area.”

“I think it will be great for all the action that happens right here, it will fit in really great,” said Tracy Westley, who works about a block away from Naftzger Park.

And during big events downtown, people will have another place to stop and enjoy.

“I view this as the front porch for Douglas and especially for the Intrust Bank Arena, whether you’re going in to Intrust Bank Arena or coming out,” said Rigby.

The park is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Some of the businesses will be ready around the same time.