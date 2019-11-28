National Fire Protection Association: Cooking fires 3 times as likely on Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the main staple and most commonly thought of Thanksgiving entree, but it could also destroy your house.

The National Fire Protection Association says you are three times more likely to start a cooking fire on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. One of the leading causes are turkey fryers used to deep-fry holiday birds.

Captain Jose Ocadiz of the Wichita Fire Department says, “Make sure it is outdoor use, you have it on level ground, you are at least ten feet away from the house, and the turkey is completely thawed out.”

The fire department also recommends having a fire extinguisher nearby.