1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Kansas City, Kansas Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a Walmart in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart across from the Legends Outlets on Parallel Parkway.

KCK police tell FOX4 at one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

