1-year-old boy dies in hot car

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WCNC) – A 1-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car in a Pineville, North Carolina parking lot.

The child was discovered around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the child’s body is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, where the investigation will continue.

Police said the mother went to work at some point in the day and realized after her shift that her son was still in the car.

“We don’t know the state of mind at the time, what caused her to forget but unfortunately it did happen,” said Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley.

The mother is cooperating with investigators, Copley said.

“She’s very frantic, very upset, very emotional to say the least,” he added.

LATEST STORIES: