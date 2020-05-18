10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting while traveling with parents in California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Police are investigating a fatal car-to-car shooting of a 10-year-old boy that happened over the weekend.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The boy was in the vehicle with his parents when someone in another car drove up and fired at them, a family member said.

The victim was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot, the news release stated.

The boy, identified by the family member as Sebastian Falcon, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities described the shooter’s vehicle only as a dark-colored sedan.

No possible motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.