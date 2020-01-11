100 miles of border wall built, US officials say

Yuma, Ariz. – Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and other officials were in Yuma on Friday to tout the 100th mile of border fencing construction completed along the border with Mexico.

Wolf toured an area of new border wall construction near Yuma, Arizona with state and local officials.

“Every inch of the 100 miles that we have constructed is new border wall system. It’s no so-called replacement wall as some of our critics have claimed, it is new wall,” Wolf said.

On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Donald Trump’s administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.

At the 5th Circuit, the 2-1 ruling announced Wednesday allows the government to move forward with 11 projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The longest and most expensive by far would span 52 miles in Laredo, Texas, at an estimated cost of $1.27 billion.

The court noted that the Supreme Court in July had stayed a similar injunction, clearing the way for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of border wall.

“The Government is entitled to the same relief here,” the three-judge panel wrote.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the ruling and wrote that the “Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!”

Opponents of the Trump administration’s actions had welcomed the earlier district court ruling that had put the work on hold, calling the Republican president’s actions an “outrageous power grab.”

They noted that Trump had promised repeatedly during the 2016 presidential campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall.

