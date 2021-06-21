12-year-old boy injured in Branson roller coaster accident

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized after an accident at a roller coaster attraction in Branson.

Branson officials say the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Branson Coaster.

Emergency responders found the child trapped on a ride with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The child had to be extricated. He was flown by helicopter to a Springfield hospital.

Details about his injuries have not been released. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.