2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed, and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

In a news release, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any children.  

A battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, Steven Gollan, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

