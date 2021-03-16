7 killed, others hurt in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left seven dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other left four women dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspected shooter and their vehicle on Facebook. They asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to call 911.

In northeast Atlanta, officials say four women were shot and killed at two massage parlors in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road. WSB-TV reported police confirmed all four victims were female and appeared to be Asian. Police are still searching for a suspect in that shooting, and are reportedly increasing patrols and checking on other Asian spas in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.