2 dogs die in hot car while owner was in dog training class

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a dog training center near St. Louis says two dogs died in a hot car as their owner attended a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer.

Tom Rose of the Tom Rose School told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deaths were the result of a “terrible accident.”

The owner left her car running, with the air-conditioner on high, while she was inside the center on Wednesday, a day when the high temperature topped 90 degrees.

The car quit running. By the time the owner got outside the dogs — a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd — were dead.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories