2020 Census will bring thousands of jobs to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The end of 2019 means a civic duty at the start of a new decade. As 2020 approaches, the United States Census Bureau is looking to make a lot of hires in order to make sure every person in the U.S. is counted.

The population count is key in distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities for things like roads, schools, and hospitals. Next March you will find a census invitation either in your mailbox or on your front door.

You can fill out the census form online, through the mail, or over the phone. If you don’t fill out your census right away, an enumerator will come by your house to help you fill it out.

“It’s a really simple process. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes,” said Emily Kelley, Partnership Coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau.

In November, Kansans voted to approve a constitutional amendment that eliminated the Kansas Census Adjustment. The adjustment was an additional statewide census in addition to the federal census. Now, the federal census numbers will be used by lawmakers to draw district lines.

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire more than 500,000 temporary employees in order to complete the 2020 census, this includes jobs across the state of Kansas. Enumerators are workers that go to households that have not yet filled out their census form. The enumerator helps accurately fill out the information for the census.

“I would encourage every person in Kansas to apply for some of these enumerator positions because they pay well, you can set your own hours, you get reimbursed for mileage also, paid for training,” said Kelley. “And this is a great way to help not only your local community but also the state of Kansas as a whole.”

Enumerators in Kansas make $15 an hour and can work up to 20 hours a week for eight weeks. However, the hours are flexible.

“You may already have a full-time job but this could be your side hustle,” explained Kelley. “It’s a perfect job for a college student or a school teacher…or if you’re a retiree, these jobs are perfect for you too.”

To find out more about applying to work for the 2020 census, click here.