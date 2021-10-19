21 people escape fiery plane crash in Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KSNW) – A plane crashed Tuesday morning with 21 people on board in Brookshire, Texas.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart from Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

All 21 people aboard, 18 passengers and three crew members, were evacuated safely. The only reported injury was a passenger with back pain.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash. The FAA will assist in the investigation.

According to KPRC-TV, the plane crash is believed to be caused after it failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway.

It wasn’t immediately known who was on board the plane or where it was headed.

KSN News will continue to update this story.

