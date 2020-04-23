259 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,153 total cases with 201 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 259 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,153 with 201 deaths.

New cases reported today: 259

New deaths reported today: 8

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Adams 101 7 14 Alcorn 8 0 0 Amite 24 1 2 Attala 62 0 4 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 89 7 13 Calhoun 43 2 19 Carroll 15 1 0 Chickasaw 52 4 16 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 12 0 0 Clarke 37 3 9 Clay 28 2 0 Coahoma 53 2 1 Copiah 59 1 1 Covington 40 0 0 Desoto 252 4 2 Forrest 164 6 15 Franklin 17 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 4 0 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 55 5 6 Harrison 152 6 2 Hinds 383 6 9 Holmes 83 5 11 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 30 1 11 Jackson 228 6 34 Jasper 27 1 0 Jefferson 5 0 0 Jefferson Davis 13 1 0 Jones 94 0 4 Kemper 27 0 1 Lafayette 81 3 10 Lamar 79 2 0 Lauderdale 249 18 64 Lawrence 25 0 0 Leake 118 1 0 Lee 66 4 4 Leflore 119 13 26 Lincoln 125 7 41 Lowndes 36 1 2 Madison 165 4 10 Marion 53 4 12 Marshall 40 2 0 Monroe 109 9 44 Montgomery 16 1 0 Neshoba 102 2 1 Newton 45 0 1 Noxubee 29 0 0 Oktibbeha 45 3 6 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 142 11 28 Perry 23 1 0 Pike 126 3 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 29 0 17 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 153 4 4 Scott 177 0 7 Sharkey 4 0 0 Simpson 33 0 2 Smith 53 3 17 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 51 2 0 Tallahatchie 9 1 0 Tate 35 0 1 Tippah 49 7 0 Tishomingo 5 0 0 Tunica 34 1 12 Union 14 1 0 Walthall 27 0 0 Warren 32 2 0 Washington 71 3 4 Wayne 17 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 65 6 4 Winston 37 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 110 1 0 Total 5,153 201 515

Click here for more information from MSDH.