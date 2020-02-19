ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.
An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.
All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.
Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
- The Women’s Fair 2020
- Beauty Basics With Crave Beauty Academy: Admissions
- Let’s Travel With World Travel Center: Packing Do’s and Don’ts
- Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Indoor Plants