32 deaths linked to Florence, most from North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) - Authorities say the number of deaths tied to Florence has risen to at least 32, the bulk of them in North Carolina.



Officials say the latest deaths include a person who died in an apparent tornado near Richmond, Virginia, as remnants from the once-powerful hurricane swept northward from the Carolinas. At least 7 tornados have been associated with the storm.



North Carolina authorities released a full list of deaths on Monday afternoon, bringing the death toll for the state up to 25.

Nonetheless, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the city of New Bern is a strong and resilient community and will make it through the devastating flooding that damaged riverfront buildings and mangled homes and sailboats.

Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore traveled Monday to the city of 30,000 people about 100 miles southeast of Raleigh to view the damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

New Bern Fire Chief Robert Boyd said 4,300 homes were inundated by floodwaters. That's about a third of the city's homes.

Devastating flooding in North Carolina in the aftermath of Florence has raised concerns about whether dams across the state, some of them in poor condition, will be able to hold up under the strain. State officials have been monitoring dam safety in cooperation with local officials and say there has been at least one dam breach so far.