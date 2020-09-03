4.0 earthquake hits the Florida-Alabama stateline

(WKRG) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck just on the Alabama side of the stateline with the Florida Panhandle Thursday.
The quake was centered a little over five miles from Mount Carmel, Florida, and people as far away as Gulf Shores, Alabama reported feeling the shaking on the United States Geological Survey reporting website.
WKRG received calls from viewers saying they felt “a shake.”
A quake of that size is considered “light” by USGS standards but is uncommonly large for this part of the country. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
