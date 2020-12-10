4-year-old boy survives fall into Texas well

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after spending hours trapped in a 44-foot deep well.

The boy fell into the well in Garceño, Texas while walking with his parents.

Crews from four nearby fire departments took part in the highly complex rescue effort.

“What was key in the successful outcome of this too, was that everybody pitched in—everybody,” said assistant Mission Fire Chief Robert Alvarez. “You saw a sheriff’s officer with a shovel helping us move soil…whatever needed to be done.”

Rescuers were concerned vibrations caused by their work could further bury the boy, who was wedged roughly nine feet down from the well’s opening.