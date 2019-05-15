40 million Americans to travel for Memorial Day

AAA expects more than 40 million Americans to travel by plane, train or automobile this Memorial Day weekend.

While some three million Americans will travel by air, 38 million are expected to drive, even though the cost of gas has gone up 30 cents over the past two weeks.

As for traffic, AAA says drivers should watch the clock as well as the road.

“For those drivers that are in major metropolitan areas you definitely will start to see the bulk of your traffic in the early evening hours on Thursday and Friday heading into the holiday weekend,” said AAA spokesperson Tamra Johnson.

AAA suggests checking a car’s battery and tire pressure before leaving, as well as getting a good night’s sleep.