5.9 magnitude earthquake near California-Nevada border

(NEXSTAR) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook up residents across Northern California and parts of Nevada Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 3:49 p.m. near Markleeville, California, roughly 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe, and was followed by more than 10 aftershocks in California.

The depth of the initial quake was roughly 6 miles, according to the USGS.

352 pm – Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS office. Maybe 1 minute length. Blinds moving. Light building motion/shaking movement. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, but officials with the office called it a “rapidly evolving situation.”

Reports on social media and from the USGS showed the quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area and east of Carson City, Nevada.

Warning: Embedded tweets may contain graphic language.

Breaking: #Earthquake in Fresno County | Evacuation happening right now at our building #TheGrand in downtown Fresno.

I was on the 9th floor , Im still shaking 😭 pic.twitter.com/tVbq661raI — Rah Rah (@officiallrahrah) July 8, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.