5 Oklahoma City officers charged in fatal shooting

by: KFOR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Body camera footage and security footage obtained by NBC affiliate KFOR shows the fatal November encounter between police and 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez.

In the surveillance video, Rodriguez is seen climbing out of the drive-thru window holding a gun.

The video then shows Rodriguez drop the gun and then reach toward his pants before being shot by the five officers.

Rodriguez was shot 13 times, according to the autopsy report that KFOR obtained on Wednesday.

The five officers, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta, Bethany Sears and Brad Pemberton are all now facing a first-degree manslaughter charge.

A sixth officer, Sarah Carli, who fired a less lethal weapon, was not charged.

