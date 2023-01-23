DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.

The IRS urges taxpayers to gather all necessary information before filing a return.

“Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return,” the IRS said.

What to know for the 2023 tax season

Here are five things to know about the 2023 tax filing season:

The filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed this year is April 18 instead of April 15 due to Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. The holiday falls on April 17.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you are eligible for the IRS’s Free File program.

If you have questions about filing or you want to check the status of your refund, the fastest way to do so is to check IRS.gov first due to high volumes of phone calls, according to the IRS.

The IRS said it has set Jan. 27 as a special day to encourage people to make sure they understand the important benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can help low- and moderate-income workers and families. You can check here to see if you qualify.

The IRS said it anticipates that most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of filing electronically if they choose direct deposit and if there are no issues with their tax return.