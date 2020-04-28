$50,000 reward offered after Indianapolis mail carrier is killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the killing of an Indianapolis mail carrier.
Police began their investigation around 4 p.m. Monday after being called to the city’s east side on a report of a person shot.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was “awake and talking,” police said.
Medics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she later died.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Angela Summers. The USPS confirmed she was one of its employees.
Police did not have a description of the suspect. They haven’t talked about possible charges yet, but killing an on-duty federal employee is considered a federal offense and could carry a life sentence.
