COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened just after 8 a.m. about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from land.

It was at a depth of about 7 miles underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

A strong earthquake earlier this morning off the coast of Oregon resulted in reports of shaking as far South as Northern California. The USGS says there is no risk of tsunami from the morning quake. #OregonQuake pic.twitter.com/NkwOtmJDCh — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) August 29, 2019

