1  of  27
Closings and Delays
Buhler - USD 313 Centre - USD 397 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Clearwater Friendship/Meals On Wheels Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Derby Friendship Meals Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead, Sedgwick, Newton API Friendship/Meals on Wheels Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hesston Friendship/Meals on Wheels Interlocal Learning Center #618 Marion-Florence - USD 408 New Hope Christian Church Helping Hands Food Pantry Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262 Wichita Friends School and Children Center

64 US vehicles get insurance group’s top safety rating

National / World

by: NBC News,

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2020 model year vehicles perform well in crash tests and have headlights available that are rated “good” or “acceptable.”

They also have front crash prevention systems available such as automatic emergency braking that earn “advanced” or “superior” ratings in spotting other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Both of those awards require you get good ratings in all six of our crashworthiness tests that we perform,” stated David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

No minivans or pickups made the list because they either lack the safety devices or get “acceptable” rather than the top “good” rating on some crash tests. 

To check out the complete list go to https://www.iihs.org/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories