64 US vehicles get insurance group’s top safety rating

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2020 model year vehicles perform well in crash tests and have headlights available that are rated “good” or “acceptable.”

They also have front crash prevention systems available such as automatic emergency braking that earn “advanced” or “superior” ratings in spotting other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Both of those awards require you get good ratings in all six of our crashworthiness tests that we perform,” stated David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

No minivans or pickups made the list because they either lack the safety devices or get “acceptable” rather than the top “good” rating on some crash tests.

To check out the complete list go to https://www.iihs.org/

