7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alaska, triggering tsunami warning

SAND POINT, Alaska (KSEE/KGPE) — A preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Alaska on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake happened just before 2 p.m. about 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.

The earthquake had a depth of 25 miles.

The National Weather Service posted a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska coastline, from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

Authorities in King Cove, a city located in the Aleutians and currently under tsunami warning, issued the following statement for residents: