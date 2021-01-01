7 injured in shooting at Fort Smith nightclub, police say

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people were shot at a nightclub in Fort Smith, Arkansas early on New Year’s Day, according to Fort Smith Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Friday.

According to Mitchell, at approximately 4:08 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired from The Wave nightclub the 3200 block of Towson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered seven gunshot victims with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injures.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing, Mitchell said.

