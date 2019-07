ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A charter boat caught on fire off the coast of Orange Beach. Eight passengers have been reported as safely returned to shore, thanks to first responders and other boaters.

The fire occurred a little before 2:30 pm ET.

Sources say the boat had eight passengers on board. There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

Orange Beach and Fairhope Fire Rescue assisted with the scene, as well as some good samaritan boaters.

The cause of the fire is unknown.