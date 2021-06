OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy is dead after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division said the accident happened Saturday afternoon in Camden County.

The patrol said a boy from Waynesville was struck by a propeller when he got out of the boat operated by his father. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.