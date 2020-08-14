9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The annual “Tribute In Light” at the site of the World Trade Center is canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum says a large crew is required to create the twin beams of light, and organizers didn’t want to put those crew members at risk.

The museum says it hopes to honor victims with the light next year.

It will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

