93-year-old Odessa McGrady stands in solidarity for George Floyd

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After 93-year-old Odessa McGrady returned home from the hospital, she and her oldest daughter were watching George Floyd’s memorial when Reverend Al Sharpton told everyone to stand.

WETM-TV received a photo showing Odessa standing for part of the eight minutes and 46 seconds. This represents the amount of time former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“That’s the least I could do. My daughter, Jean, was with me. She stood up and I told her I don’t know if I’ll make the eight minutes and 46 seconds, but I’m going to try. This is the last straw,” said McGrady.

McGrady who has seen other civil rights protests in her lifetime says it’s time for a change.