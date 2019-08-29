Accused murderers on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Federal authorities are now offering $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the capture of a couple who escaped as they were being transported to Arizona to face murder charges.

On Monday, 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale overpowered two guards in a prison transport vehicle and managed to escape in Blanding, Utah.

Investigators say the couple is suspected in the April slaying of a 72-year-old Tucson man.

The couple fled and are believed to be in Arizona. They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra truck with an Arizona license plate: 127XTY.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged o call 911 or 88-CRIME.

