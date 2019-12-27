‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bahamas are bracing for what the National Hurricane Center is calling the “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian is a strong Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph maximum sustained winds as it looms about 310 miles east of West Palm Beach and just 125 miles east of Great Abaco Island.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, bringing hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

The latest NHC updates showing an eastern shift in Dorian’s track come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Florida’s east coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

NHC shared their view from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday morning.

Here a look inside the clear eye of #Dorian this morning from the @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft. Picture credit Paul Chang pic.twitter.com/Yyi8OBRcBf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

MORE HURRICANE COVERAGE: